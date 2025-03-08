Maharaja Drinks: Spotlighting Trailblazing Indian Women in the Beverage Industry
Maharaja Drinks, a UK-based company, celebrates International Women's Day by honoring Indian women innovators in the beverage industry. These women lead in wine, spirits, and non-alcoholic segments, advocating for female representation and showcasing Indian-crafted drinks in the UK market, aligning with Maharaja Drinks' progressive values.
London, Mar 8 (PTI) – Maharaja Drinks, a pioneering company introducing Indian-crafted drinks to the UK market, celebrated International Women's Day by highlighting the achievements of Indian women in the beverage industry.
The traditionally male-dominated drinks sector is experiencing a surge in female-led enterprises in India. Among those making a mark is a banker-turned-bartender producing homegrown rum and a tea venture empowering 350 women in Darjeeling. Maharaja Drinks aims to showcase these talents in the UK.
Sophia Longhi of Maharaja Drinks commented on the importance of women in the wine industry, noting their significant role in wine purchases. The company collaborates with female-led wine suppliers, championing India's emerging wine regions. Their lineup includes Vidita Mungi of Rhythm Winery, Kiran Patil of Reveilo Wines, and other notable women in spirits and non-alcoholic segments.
