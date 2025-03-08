Bollywood's Ongoing Battle for Pay Parity: Women in Cinema Speak Out

Madhuri Dixit, a renowned Bollywood actress, has called attention to the ongoing issue of pay disparity in Hindi cinema. She notes that women in the industry must constantly prove their ability to attract audiences, emphasizing that pay parity remains an elusive goal.

During the 2025 IIFA Weekend's opening session, 'The Journey of Women in Cinema', Dixit and Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga both advocated for more opportunities and equitable treatment for female artists in the industry. Monga emphasized the importance of creating more roles for women and called on male actors to join the conversation on pay equality.

Dixit shared her experiences of portraying strong female characters throughout her career, noting the increased presence of women in various film roles today. While acknowledging progress, both figures stressed the need for continued efforts to close the gender gap in Bollywood.

(With inputs from agencies.)