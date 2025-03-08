Left Menu

Empowering Women in Sri Lanka's Tourism Industry: Amba Yaalu Resort Leads the Way

Amba Yaalu, Sri Lanka’s first woman-operated resort, challenges gender disparity in the tourism industry. Managed by Jeewanthi Adikari and conceptualized by Chandra Wickramasinghe, it aims to empower women in hospitality, providing skills training and addressing societal barriers. The resort seeks to enhance women's roles in Sri Lanka's tourism-driven economic recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dambulla | Updated: 08-03-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 11:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amba Yaalu, nestled in a mango plantation in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, is making headlines as the country's first fully female-managed resort. With a mission to empower women in hospitality, the initiative aims to close the gender gap in an industry that significantly contributes to the national economy.

Managed by Jeewanthi Adikari and conceived by Chandra Wickramasinghe, the resort is staffed by 75 women and offers them comprehensive skills training. It addresses societal barriers, enabling women to explore their potential in a traditionally male-dominated sector.

Activists and industry experts commend the resort for promoting women's employment in tourism, fostering safer career opportunities, and contributing positively to Sri Lanka's economic recovery post-crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

