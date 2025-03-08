Empowering Women in Sri Lanka's Tourism Industry: Amba Yaalu Resort Leads the Way
Amba Yaalu, Sri Lanka’s first woman-operated resort, challenges gender disparity in the tourism industry. Managed by Jeewanthi Adikari and conceptualized by Chandra Wickramasinghe, it aims to empower women in hospitality, providing skills training and addressing societal barriers. The resort seeks to enhance women's roles in Sri Lanka's tourism-driven economic recovery.
Amba Yaalu, nestled in a mango plantation in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, is making headlines as the country's first fully female-managed resort. With a mission to empower women in hospitality, the initiative aims to close the gender gap in an industry that significantly contributes to the national economy.
Managed by Jeewanthi Adikari and conceived by Chandra Wickramasinghe, the resort is staffed by 75 women and offers them comprehensive skills training. It addresses societal barriers, enabling women to explore their potential in a traditionally male-dominated sector.
Activists and industry experts commend the resort for promoting women's employment in tourism, fostering safer career opportunities, and contributing positively to Sri Lanka's economic recovery post-crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UK's Push for Gender Equality in Boardrooms Shows Progress
Jordan’s Private Sector Champions Recognized for Advancing Gender Equality at Diversity Trailblazers Awards
Paving the Path to Gender Equality: India-EU Join Forces
Advancing Gender Equality: A Collaborative Future
Mexico's First Female President Faces Gender Equality Challenges