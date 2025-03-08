Empowering Women in Sri Lanka's Tourism Industry: Amba Yaalu Resort Leads the Way

Amba Yaalu, nestled in a mango plantation in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, is making headlines as the country's first fully female-managed resort. With a mission to empower women in hospitality, the initiative aims to close the gender gap in an industry that significantly contributes to the national economy.

Managed by Jeewanthi Adikari and conceived by Chandra Wickramasinghe, the resort is staffed by 75 women and offers them comprehensive skills training. It addresses societal barriers, enabling women to explore their potential in a traditionally male-dominated sector.

Activists and industry experts commend the resort for promoting women's employment in tourism, fostering safer career opportunities, and contributing positively to Sri Lanka's economic recovery post-crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)