Controversy Erupts Over Holi Celebrations at Aligarh Muslim University

Aligarh Muslim University allows Holi celebrations at Non-Resident Students Centre after right-wing accusations of permission denial. BJP MP and Congress leader weigh in on the controversy, highlighting communal harmony at the university. Celebrations set for March 13-14, avoiding academic schedule conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 08-03-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 12:35 IST
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has decided to allow students to celebrate Holi at the Non-Resident Students Centre Hall, following demands for the festival's recognition on campus. The decision came amidst accusations from a right-wing group, claiming the university administration was preventing Hindu students from holding a 'Holi Milan' event.

The controversy caught attention from local BJP MP Satish Gautam, who asserted that celebrations could not be halted on campus and offered his support to any students facing resistance. This response came after student leader Akhil Kaushal sought official approval for Holi festivities, aligning them with the academic calendar to avoid clashes.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and former Aligarh MLA Vivek Bansal criticized the BJP for inflaming tensions, noting his own experiences of harmonious Holi celebrations at AMU. He questioned the motive behind politicizing the festival, emphasizing the university's tradition of cultural exchange.

(With inputs from agencies.)

