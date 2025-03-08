Mentorship: A Catalyst for Empowering Female Entrepreneurs

Industry experts are advocating for a supportive ecosystem that prioritizes mentorship and guidance to empower female entrepreneurs. Such initiatives are essential for breaking barriers and spurring innovation and growth led by women.

While the entrepreneurial landscape is ripe with opportunities, it poses unique challenges for women. Rukam Capital's Archana Jahagirdar highlights the persistent issues of unconscious biases and the scarcity of mentorship and networking platforms as major obstacles for women in entrepreneurship.

For women entrepreneurs to excel, there must be intentional efforts to provide mentorship, leadership development, and access to networking opportunities. Sunitha Prasad of IVCA argues for targeted accelerators and funding programs to bolster women-led startups and create a collaborative network for women.

