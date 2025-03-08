Mentorship: A Catalyst for Empowering Female Entrepreneurs
Industry leaders emphasize the importance of mentorship and networking in empowering female entrepreneurs. Challenges like unconscious biases and lack of mentorship hinder women's success in entrepreneurship. By promoting women in leadership and supporting women-led startups, the industry fosters a conducive environment for women to thrive and innovate.
- Country:
- India
Industry experts are advocating for a supportive ecosystem that prioritizes mentorship and guidance to empower female entrepreneurs. Such initiatives are essential for breaking barriers and spurring innovation and growth led by women.
While the entrepreneurial landscape is ripe with opportunities, it poses unique challenges for women. Rukam Capital's Archana Jahagirdar highlights the persistent issues of unconscious biases and the scarcity of mentorship and networking platforms as major obstacles for women in entrepreneurship.
For women entrepreneurs to excel, there must be intentional efforts to provide mentorship, leadership development, and access to networking opportunities. Sunitha Prasad of IVCA argues for targeted accelerators and funding programs to bolster women-led startups and create a collaborative network for women.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AI Innovations Fuel Asian Stock Surge Amid Economic Turbulence
Kerala aims to have 15,000 startups, create 1 lakh job opportunities by 2026: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
AI-Powered Energy Innovation: Revolutionizing Sustainability with Honeywell
Prowatch X: Setting a New Benchmark in Smartwatch Innovation
Navigating Finance's Digital Surge: RBI's Rao on Innovation and Risk