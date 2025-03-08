Left Menu

Mentorship: A Catalyst for Empowering Female Entrepreneurs

Industry leaders emphasize the importance of mentorship and networking in empowering female entrepreneurs. Challenges like unconscious biases and lack of mentorship hinder women's success in entrepreneurship. By promoting women in leadership and supporting women-led startups, the industry fosters a conducive environment for women to thrive and innovate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 14:48 IST
Mentorship: A Catalyst for Empowering Female Entrepreneurs
  • Country:
  • India

Industry experts are advocating for a supportive ecosystem that prioritizes mentorship and guidance to empower female entrepreneurs. Such initiatives are essential for breaking barriers and spurring innovation and growth led by women.

While the entrepreneurial landscape is ripe with opportunities, it poses unique challenges for women. Rukam Capital's Archana Jahagirdar highlights the persistent issues of unconscious biases and the scarcity of mentorship and networking platforms as major obstacles for women in entrepreneurship.

For women entrepreneurs to excel, there must be intentional efforts to provide mentorship, leadership development, and access to networking opportunities. Sunitha Prasad of IVCA argues for targeted accelerators and funding programs to bolster women-led startups and create a collaborative network for women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025