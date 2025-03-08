Basant Utsav 2025: Celebrating Cultural Heritage and Empowering Women

The Delhi government kicked off the 'Basant Utsav 2025' on Saturday, marking a vibrant celebration of India's cultural heritage and a nod to women empowerment in conjunction with International Women's Day.

Held at Basant Udhyan, New Delhi, and organized by the Hindi Academy under the Delhi government's Art, Culture, and Language Department, the event was graced by the presence of Anil Kumar Sharma, MLA from RK Puram, as the Chief Guest.

Delhi Minister of Art, Culture, and Language, Kapil Mishra, underscored the significance of the festival as a powerful platform for showcasing cultural heritage. The evening featured a mesmerizing Kuchipudi performance by three-time National Award winner Yamini Reddy and a tribute to the divine feminine through Bharatanatyam by Guru Sindhu Mishra and her disciples from the Aayam Institute of Performing Arts.

