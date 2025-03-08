Left Menu

Basant Utsav 2025: Celebrating Cultural Heritage and Empowering Women

The Delhi government inaugurated 'Basant Utsav 2025' to celebrate India's cultural heritage and women empowerment on International Women's Day. Organized by the Hindi Academy under the Delhi arts department, the event featured performances by Yamini Reddy and Guru Sindhu Mishra, highlighting the essence of cultural expression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 23:12 IST
Basant Utsav 2025: Celebrating Cultural Heritage and Empowering Women
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government kicked off the 'Basant Utsav 2025' on Saturday, marking a vibrant celebration of India's cultural heritage and a nod to women empowerment in conjunction with International Women's Day.

Held at Basant Udhyan, New Delhi, and organized by the Hindi Academy under the Delhi government's Art, Culture, and Language Department, the event was graced by the presence of Anil Kumar Sharma, MLA from RK Puram, as the Chief Guest.

Delhi Minister of Art, Culture, and Language, Kapil Mishra, underscored the significance of the festival as a powerful platform for showcasing cultural heritage. The evening featured a mesmerizing Kuchipudi performance by three-time National Award winner Yamini Reddy and a tribute to the divine feminine through Bharatanatyam by Guru Sindhu Mishra and her disciples from the Aayam Institute of Performing Arts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025