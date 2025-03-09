Left Menu

Raj Thackeray Questions Cleanliness of India's Rivers

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief, Raj Thackeray, criticized the cleanliness of the River Ganga during the party's 19th foundation day. He claimed that despite longstanding promises, the river and others in India remain polluted. Thackeray refused to drink water from the holy river, citing its poor condition.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray voiced concerns over the sanitation of India's rivers, with specific reference to the River Ganga, during an event celebrating the 19th anniversary of his party.

Thackeray highlighted that despite assurances over the years, including promises dating back to Rajiv Gandhi's tenure as prime minister, Indian rivers remain heavily polluted.

His remarks came after he declined to drink holy water brought from the Maha Kumbh, emphasizing the widespread contamination as depicted in social media videos showing unhygienic activities in the Ganga.

