Ayodhya Saints Back Toilet Plan for Aurangzeb’s Grave in Historic Controversy

Saints in Ayodhya, including Saint Vishnu Das and Acharya Paramhans, back lyricist Manoj Muntashir's controversial proposal to build toilets over Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's grave, symbolizing a stand for cleanliness and against historical tyranny. The debate coincides with a political clash over Aurangzeb's legacy and related remarks by Indian lawmakers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 16:37 IST
Acharya Paramhans Maharaj and Mahant Sitaram Das. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Ayodhya, saints have rallied behind lyricist Manoj Muntashir's provocative suggestion to build toilets over the grave of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Saint Vishnu Das and Acharya Paramhans lend their support, asserting that Aurangzeb epitomized the brutality of invaders and should not have shrines in India. Their stance reflects ongoing tensions over historical narratives.

Acharya Paramhans, while speaking to ANI, expressed eagerness to financially support this initiative, citing Aurangzeb's infamous persecution of Sikh and Hindu leaders, including Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The proposal aligns with Swachh Bharat Mission values, turning a contentious historical site into a statement of modern hygiene and patriotism.

The debate takes place amid heightened political exchanges, with Maharashtra Assembly Speaker suspending Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi for defending Aurangzeb's legacy. Azmi contends media distortion of his words and stresses a historical perspective, arguing that Aurangzeb's conflicts were about power, not religion, hence demanding a reassessment of communal narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

