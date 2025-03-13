Lathmar Holi Incident: Youths Arrested for Misbehavior at Celebrations
Two youths, Pushpendra Kumar and Anil, were arrested and jailed after misbehaving with women by forcibly applying color during Lathmar Holi in Barsana. The incident occurred near Shri Ji Gate, resulting in an altercation with locals. A complaint led to their apprehension by the police.
Updated: 13-03-2025 15:44 IST
Two youths from Dilawati village, Rajasthan, Pushpendra Kumar and Anil, have been arrested for misbehaving with female devotees during the Lathmar Holi celebrations in Barsana.
The duo was reportedly seen forcibly applying color on women near Shri Ji Gate, leading to an altercation with shopkeepers and locals attempting to stop them.
Following a complaint lodged with the police, both individuals were apprehended and subsequently sent to jail, underscoring the authorities' zero-tolerance approach to such behavior during the festival.
(With inputs from agencies.)
