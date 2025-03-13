Left Menu

Lathmar Holi Incident: Youths Arrested for Misbehavior at Celebrations

Two youths, Pushpendra Kumar and Anil, were arrested and jailed after misbehaving with women by forcibly applying color during Lathmar Holi in Barsana. The incident occurred near Shri Ji Gate, resulting in an altercation with locals. A complaint led to their apprehension by the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 13-03-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 15:44 IST
Lathmar Holi Incident: Youths Arrested for Misbehavior at Celebrations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two youths from Dilawati village, Rajasthan, Pushpendra Kumar and Anil, have been arrested for misbehaving with female devotees during the Lathmar Holi celebrations in Barsana.

The duo was reportedly seen forcibly applying color on women near Shri Ji Gate, leading to an altercation with shopkeepers and locals attempting to stop them.

Following a complaint lodged with the police, both individuals were apprehended and subsequently sent to jail, underscoring the authorities' zero-tolerance approach to such behavior during the festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

Why SMEs struggle with AI adoption – and how they can overcome it

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025