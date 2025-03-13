Left Menu

Maratha Memorial: Honoring Panipat's Historic Battle

The Maharashtra government plans to build a memorial in Panipat, Haryana, to commemorate the Maratha Empire's involvement in the Third Battle of Panipat. It will feature a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and a museum. Funding will be state-provided, with collaboration between Maharashtra and Haryana.

Updated: 13-03-2025 16:56 IST
The Maharashtra government announced plans to establish a memorial in Panipat, Haryana, highlighting the historical significance of the Maratha Empire's involvement in the Third Battle of Panipat.

Set to rise at Kala Amb, the site of the 1761 battle between Ahmad Shah Abdali and the Marathas, the memorial will feature a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and a museum showcasing Maratha history. Haryana and Maharashtra will collaborate on this initiative.

Funding for land acquisition and development will be provided by Maharashtra, with oversight by the state's Public Works Department. Historians and experts will guide the project, aiming to honor Maratha valor in Indian history.

