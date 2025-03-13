Anamika Khanna Sets the Stage: Lakmē Fashion Week 2025 Opens with Elegance and Empowerment

Renowned designer Anamika Khanna is set to grace the opening of the 2025 Lakmē Fashion Week in collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), organizers announced on Thursday.

The annual fashion spectacle will kick off with Khanna's presentation of her prêt label AK|OK at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, scheduled for March 26.

Drawing inspiration from Lakmē's 9 to 5 Hya-Matte range, this collection embodies both sophistication and elegance, transitioning seamlessly from day to night wear, empowering women with the confidence they need in both professional and social settings.

(With inputs from agencies.)