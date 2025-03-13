Unity in Diversity: Manakkad Juma Masjid Facilitates Attukal Pongala Devotees
The Manakkad Juma Masjid, alongside other religious entities in Kerala, welcomed women attending the Attukal Pongala festival with open doors, providing essential facilities, and showcasing interfaith harmony. These efforts, coinciding with Ramadan, highlighted communal unity and the cultural significance of the Attukal Pongala as an inclusive, all-women ritual.
- Country:
- India
In a remarkable demonstration of communal harmony, the Manakkad Juma Masjid in the state capital extended its facilities to thousands of women attending the Attukal Pongala festival on Thursday.
The mosque transformed its parking area to accommodate vehicles and arranged spaces for drivers, alongside providing toilets and drinking water for devotees. Due to Ramadan fasting, morning food service was impacted, though evening meals were provided.
St Joseph's Metropolitan Cathedral and St Theresa of Lisieux Catholic Church also contributed, offering refreshments to festival-goers. The Attukal Pongala, rooted in local legend, is hailed for its all-women participation, drawing participants from across Kerala and beyond.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Welcomes World's Most Enchanting Chocolate Festival
Empowering Change: Honoring Mumbai's Unsung Heroes at the Interfaith Harmony Conclave 2025
Global Wellness Unites: The International Yoga Festival
In 2024, 65 cr tourists and devotees came to temple cities in UP. In last 45 days, over 66 cr came to Prayagraj alone: Yogi Adityanath.
Chilling Festival Attack: Solingen Stabbing Raises Alarm Over Extremist Threat