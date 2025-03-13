Unity in Diversity: Manakkad Juma Masjid Facilitates Attukal Pongala Devotees

In a remarkable demonstration of communal harmony, the Manakkad Juma Masjid in the state capital extended its facilities to thousands of women attending the Attukal Pongala festival on Thursday.

The mosque transformed its parking area to accommodate vehicles and arranged spaces for drivers, alongside providing toilets and drinking water for devotees. Due to Ramadan fasting, morning food service was impacted, though evening meals were provided.

St Joseph's Metropolitan Cathedral and St Theresa of Lisieux Catholic Church also contributed, offering refreshments to festival-goers. The Attukal Pongala, rooted in local legend, is hailed for its all-women participation, drawing participants from across Kerala and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)