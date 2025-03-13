Left Menu

Unity in Diversity: Manakkad Juma Masjid Facilitates Attukal Pongala Devotees

The Manakkad Juma Masjid, alongside other religious entities in Kerala, welcomed women attending the Attukal Pongala festival with open doors, providing essential facilities, and showcasing interfaith harmony. These efforts, coinciding with Ramadan, highlighted communal unity and the cultural significance of the Attukal Pongala as an inclusive, all-women ritual.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-03-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 22:33 IST
Unity in Diversity: Manakkad Juma Masjid Facilitates Attukal Pongala Devotees
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable demonstration of communal harmony, the Manakkad Juma Masjid in the state capital extended its facilities to thousands of women attending the Attukal Pongala festival on Thursday.

The mosque transformed its parking area to accommodate vehicles and arranged spaces for drivers, alongside providing toilets and drinking water for devotees. Due to Ramadan fasting, morning food service was impacted, though evening meals were provided.

St Joseph's Metropolitan Cathedral and St Theresa of Lisieux Catholic Church also contributed, offering refreshments to festival-goers. The Attukal Pongala, rooted in local legend, is hailed for its all-women participation, drawing participants from across Kerala and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025