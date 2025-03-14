Vibrant Celebrations and Warnings Mark Holi Festivities in Haryana and Punjab
Holi, the vibrant festival of colors, was joyously celebrated in Haryana and Punjab. Authorities ensured safety with strict measures against hooliganism, while festivities included greetings from state officials, traditional rituals, and colorful revelry.
- Country:
- India
Holi festivities thrived across Haryana and Punjab with vibrant enthusiasm as children unleashed colorful water balloons and friends exchanged 'gulal' while sharing sweets. The streets were animated with motorbike riders and lively dancers.
To ensure a secure celebration, authorities in Haryana, Punjab, and Chandigarh implemented strict measures. Police warnings were issued against hooliganism, and traffic units were stationed crucially to deter reckless driving.
Renowned temples like Durgiana Temple saw massive footfalls, and the Holla Mohalla festival attracted Sikhs to Anandpur Sahib. Esteemed leaders, including Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Ministers Bhagwant Mann and Nayab Singh Saini, shared Holi greetings, emphasizing unity and cultural harmony. The previous evening, a Holi Milan Samaroh marked the eve's festivities in Haryana Raj Bhavan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Holi
- Haryana
- Punjab
- festival
- celebrations
- colors
- safety
- governors
- chief ministers
- unity
ALSO READ
Bombay High Court Mandates CCTVs for School Safety
Maharashtra Congress Criticizes CM Amid Rising Concerns Over Women's Safety
Monika Alcobev Partners with CCSE for Road Safety and Green Initiatives in Delhi and Gurgaon
2024 IATA Annual Safety Report: Aviation Safety Performance and Challenges
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Fire in Quezon City Raises Safety Concerns