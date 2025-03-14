Celebrating Rohit Shetty: Bollywood's Master of On-Screen Madness

Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty, known for his action-packed directorial style, received a cascade of birthday wishes from industry colleagues on Friday. Among the well-wishers was Ajay Devgn, who shared a humorous video on Instagram—a tribute to Shetty's signature cinematic explosions involving model vehicles.

Devgn captioned, 'Tere hisse ke bhi aaj maine hi udaa diye... To the man who makes madness look like magic, Happy birthday, bro! @itsrohitshetty.' The pair share a close working relationship, having teamed up for blockbuster projects like the Golmaal and Singham series, and others such as Zameen and Bol Bachchan.

Reflecting on his career during a past interview with ANI, Shetty revealed that his film journey began at 17 with 'Phool Aur Kaante.' Supported by Devgn, who launched a company where Shetty was closely involved, he navigated through projects like 'Suhaag' and 'Haqeeqat' before making his directorial debut with 'Zameen' in 2003, a milestone attributing his career ascent to Devgn's mentorship.

(With inputs from agencies.)