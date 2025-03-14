Left Menu

Celebrating Rohit Shetty: Bollywood's Master of On-Screen Madness

As 'Singham' director Rohit Shetty celebrates his birthday, industry friends including Ajay Devgn honor him with tributes on social media. Known for his daring stunts, Shetty's success story includes a longstanding partnership with Devgn, who supported his transition from associate director to renowned filmmaker.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 18:30 IST
Celebrating Rohit Shetty: Bollywood's Master of On-Screen Madness
Rohit Shetty(Image source/ANI), Ajay Devgn (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty, known for his action-packed directorial style, received a cascade of birthday wishes from industry colleagues on Friday. Among the well-wishers was Ajay Devgn, who shared a humorous video on Instagram—a tribute to Shetty's signature cinematic explosions involving model vehicles.

Devgn captioned, 'Tere hisse ke bhi aaj maine hi udaa diye... To the man who makes madness look like magic, Happy birthday, bro! @itsrohitshetty.' The pair share a close working relationship, having teamed up for blockbuster projects like the Golmaal and Singham series, and others such as Zameen and Bol Bachchan.

Reflecting on his career during a past interview with ANI, Shetty revealed that his film journey began at 17 with 'Phool Aur Kaante.' Supported by Devgn, who launched a company where Shetty was closely involved, he navigated through projects like 'Suhaag' and 'Haqeeqat' before making his directorial debut with 'Zameen' in 2003, a milestone attributing his career ascent to Devgn's mentorship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025