Guterres' Solidarity Mission: A Ramadan Visit to Bangladesh
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited Bangladesh, emphasizing solidarity with the country's reform processes and the challenges faced by Rohingya refugees. During his Ramadan visit, Guterres acknowledged the impending funding cuts that threaten refugee support and called on the international community for urgent assistance to avoid a deep humanitarian crisis.
Guterres traveled to Cox's Bazaar to meet with refugees, many of whom expressed concern about the reduced monthly food rations due to funding decreases. He assured them of his dedication to combating such cuts and expressed regret over the failure of the international community to resolve the conflict in Myanmar.
During the visit, Guterres joined an Iftar with 60,000 refugees, symbolizing respect for their culture. He asserted that the global community must uphold its responsibility to support the Rohingya at this critical juncture. His discussions with Bangladesh's leaders focused on collaborations for peacekeeping and upcoming initiatives for minority groups in Myanmar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
