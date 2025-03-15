Tragic Drowning at Ghodazari Lake: Five Lives Lost
Five men lost their lives after accidentally venturing into a deeper section of Ghodazari Lake during a picnic. The incident was reported by a surviving member who managed to escape and alert authorities. The lake is a popular tourist destination in Maharashtra, known for its natural beauty.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandrapur | Updated: 15-03-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 19:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Five men tragically drowned at Ghodazari Lake, a well-known tourist spot in Chandrapur, Maharashtra, during a picnic event on Saturday, police reported.
The incident occurred when the group unwittingly entered a deeper part of the lake in Nagbhid tehsil. Authorities became aware after one survivor surfaced and alerted them.
After a thorough search, the victims, identified as Janak Kishor Gawande, his brother Yash, Aniket Yashwant Gawande, Tejas Balaji Gawande, and Tejas Sanjay Thakre, were retrieved from the water.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Clashes with Opposition Over HSRP Fee Allegations
Revamping Leadership: Congress Unveils New Appointments in Maharashtra Assembly
Congress Reorganizes Leadership as Maharashtra Assembly Session Approaches
Maharashtra Vandalism Sparks Controversy Amid Rape Case
Maharashtra's Push for Stronger Laws as Chief Minister Fadnavis and Deputy CM Pawar Address Key Police Issues