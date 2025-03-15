Tragic Drowning at Ghodazari Lake: Five Lives Lost

Five men tragically drowned at Ghodazari Lake, a well-known tourist spot in Chandrapur, Maharashtra, during a picnic event on Saturday, police reported.

The incident occurred when the group unwittingly entered a deeper part of the lake in Nagbhid tehsil. Authorities became aware after one survivor surfaced and alerted them.

After a thorough search, the victims, identified as Janak Kishor Gawande, his brother Yash, Aniket Yashwant Gawande, Tejas Balaji Gawande, and Tejas Sanjay Thakre, were retrieved from the water.

(With inputs from agencies.)