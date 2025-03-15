Left Menu

Tragic Drowning at Ghodazari Lake: Five Lives Lost

Five men lost their lives after accidentally venturing into a deeper section of Ghodazari Lake during a picnic. The incident was reported by a surviving member who managed to escape and alert authorities. The lake is a popular tourist destination in Maharashtra, known for its natural beauty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandrapur | Updated: 15-03-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 19:49 IST
  • India

Five men tragically drowned at Ghodazari Lake, a well-known tourist spot in Chandrapur, Maharashtra, during a picnic event on Saturday, police reported.

The incident occurred when the group unwittingly entered a deeper part of the lake in Nagbhid tehsil. Authorities became aware after one survivor surfaced and alerted them.

After a thorough search, the victims, identified as Janak Kishor Gawande, his brother Yash, Aniket Yashwant Gawande, Tejas Balaji Gawande, and Tejas Sanjay Thakre, were retrieved from the water.

(With inputs from agencies.)

