Tragic Drownings in Odisha Post-Holi Celebrations

In Odisha, four people, including a minor, drowned in separate incidents while bathing after Holi celebrations. Despite police precautions, incidents occurred in non-patrolled areas. Victims included a tourist, a local man, a boy, and a youth found in different water bodies across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-03-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 23:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, at least four individuals, including a child, drowned in separate incidents across Odisha while bathing post-Holi celebrations on Saturday, according to police reports.

In Puri district, a tourist lost his life while swimming in the sea, with officials stating that the deceased's identity remains unconfirmed. Similarly, a man met the same fate while bathing in a pond in the Kalahandi district, highlighting a series of unfortunate incidents.

Meanwhile, in the Rambha area of Ganjam district, a 10-year-old boy, son of a local fisherman, drowned taking a dip in the sea. Additionally, a young man was reported drowned in the Mahanadi river within Cuttack district, near Bhattarika Peeth in the Narasinghapur area. Police had previously deployed guards and emergency personnel around several water bodies hoping to prevent such tragedies during the festival, but incidents occurred in areas without such precautions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

