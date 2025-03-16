Mumbai to Host India's Pioneering Institute for Creative Technologies

India is set to open its first dedicated institute for animation, visual effects, and gaming in Mumbai, the heart of the country's entertainment sector. The Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) will receive Rs 391.15 crore from the Centre and aims to become a National Centre of Excellence akin to the IIT for the AVGC-XR sector.

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the establishment of the IICT at the Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari, or Film City, in Goregaon, Mumbai. The announcement coincided with a meeting with foreign envoys, part of efforts for the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit in Mumbai from May 1-4.

The IICT, a Section 8 Company under the Companies Act, has a 52% industry share and is backed by significant stakeholders: the Central Government (34%) and Maharashtra (14%). Focused on education and innovation, the institute aims to harness India's cultural heritage to create intellectual property.

