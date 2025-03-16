Left Menu

Mumbai to Host India's Pioneering Institute for Creative Technologies

India is establishing its first institute dedicated to animation, visual effects, and gaming in Mumbai. The Indian Institute of Creative Technologies, with a budget of Rs 391.15 crore, will serve as a hub for innovation in AVGC-XR and collaborate with industries to enhance India's creative technology sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2025 08:26 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 08:26 IST
Mumbai to Host India's Pioneering Institute for Creative Technologies
  • Country:
  • India

India is set to open its first dedicated institute for animation, visual effects, and gaming in Mumbai, the heart of the country's entertainment sector. The Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) will receive Rs 391.15 crore from the Centre and aims to become a National Centre of Excellence akin to the IIT for the AVGC-XR sector.

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the establishment of the IICT at the Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari, or Film City, in Goregaon, Mumbai. The announcement coincided with a meeting with foreign envoys, part of efforts for the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit in Mumbai from May 1-4.

The IICT, a Section 8 Company under the Companies Act, has a 52% industry share and is backed by significant stakeholders: the Central Government (34%) and Maharashtra (14%). Focused on education and innovation, the institute aims to harness India's cultural heritage to create intellectual property.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025