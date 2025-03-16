A R Rahman's Swift Recovery After Hospitalization

Celebrated composer A R Rahman, known for his contribution to global music, was recently admitted to a corporate hospital due to dehydration and gastric issues, per his family.

His sister, AR Reihana, addressed the situation confirming Rahman's health scare, indicating it was not serious. The Oscar winner was hospitalized overnight as a precaution.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin communicated with hospital officials to check on Rahman's condition, assuring the public of his safe recovery and imminent discharge.

