A R Rahman's Swift Recovery After Hospitalization

Renowned music director A R Rahman was hospitalized due to dehydration and gastric issues but is now recovering well. According to his sister, Rahman was admitted overnight and is in good health. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin confirmed these updates through a conversation with the hospital staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-03-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 11:29 IST
Celebrated composer A R Rahman, known for his contribution to global music, was recently admitted to a corporate hospital due to dehydration and gastric issues, per his family.

His sister, AR Reihana, addressed the situation confirming Rahman's health scare, indicating it was not serious. The Oscar winner was hospitalized overnight as a precaution.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin communicated with hospital officials to check on Rahman's condition, assuring the public of his safe recovery and imminent discharge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

