Holi Reverie: Constable's Dance with RJD Leader Sparks Controversy
Constable Deepak Kumar was sent to police lines for dancing in uniform during Holi at RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav's residence. A viral video showed Yadav urging Kumar to perform or face suspension. The event mirrored Yadav's father's similar Holi celebrations. Traffic fines were issued for helmet and vehicle certificate violations.
A constable was reassigned from his role as RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav's security guard after he danced in uniform during Holi celebrations. The incident took place at the official residence of Yadav, son of former chief ministers Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi.
Video footage of the celebration has surfaced online, capturing Yadav directing Constable Deepak Kumar to perform a dance move known as 'thumka,' or face suspension. The policeman participated mildly, hopping with his arm raised.
Additionally, Patna Traffic Police fined the owner of the scooter driven by the MLA without a helmet, without a PUCC, and without insurance. The fines totaled Rs 4,000.
(With inputs from agencies.)
