Left Menu

Holi Reverie: Constable's Dance with RJD Leader Sparks Controversy

Constable Deepak Kumar was sent to police lines for dancing in uniform during Holi at RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav's residence. A viral video showed Yadav urging Kumar to perform or face suspension. The event mirrored Yadav's father's similar Holi celebrations. Traffic fines were issued for helmet and vehicle certificate violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 16-03-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 12:20 IST
Holi Reverie: Constable's Dance with RJD Leader Sparks Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A constable was reassigned from his role as RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav's security guard after he danced in uniform during Holi celebrations. The incident took place at the official residence of Yadav, son of former chief ministers Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi.

Video footage of the celebration has surfaced online, capturing Yadav directing Constable Deepak Kumar to perform a dance move known as 'thumka,' or face suspension. The policeman participated mildly, hopping with his arm raised.

Additionally, Patna Traffic Police fined the owner of the scooter driven by the MLA without a helmet, without a PUCC, and without insurance. The fines totaled Rs 4,000.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025