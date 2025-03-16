Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Fire in North Macedonia Nightclub

A devastating fire swept through a nightclub in Kocani, North Macedonia, claiming 51 lives and injuring approximately 100 others on early Sunday morning, according to Interior Minister Panche Toshkovski. The fire started at around 2:35 am during a concert held by a local pop group.

The inferno was reportedly sparked by pyrotechnics used by young clubgoers, which ignited the club's roof. Video footage circulating on social media captures the ensuing chaos within the establishment.

In the aftermath, family members have congregated outside hospitals and city offices, desperately seeking information about their loved ones. Police have arrested one man, though further details on his involvement have not been released.

