Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Fire in North Macedonia Nightclub
A horrific fire at a nightclub in Kocani, North Macedonia, resulted in 51 fatalities and injuries to around 100 individuals. The blaze erupted following pyrotechnics used during a pop concert. Families anxiously await information, while authorities have detained one person in connection with the incident.
- Country:
- Macedonia
A devastating fire swept through a nightclub in Kocani, North Macedonia, claiming 51 lives and injuring approximately 100 others on early Sunday morning, according to Interior Minister Panche Toshkovski. The fire started at around 2:35 am during a concert held by a local pop group.
The inferno was reportedly sparked by pyrotechnics used by young clubgoers, which ignited the club's roof. Video footage circulating on social media captures the ensuing chaos within the establishment.
In the aftermath, family members have congregated outside hospitals and city offices, desperately seeking information about their loved ones. Police have arrested one man, though further details on his involvement have not been released.
(With inputs from agencies.)