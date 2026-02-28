Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Factory Explosion Claims Lives in Andhra Pradesh

An explosion at a factory in Andhra Pradesh resulted in significant loss of life, killing 21 individuals and injuring eight others. President Droupadi Murmu expressed deep condolences and prayed for the quick recovery of the injured, describing the incident as heartbreaking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 18:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu offered her heartfelt condolences to the grieving families and expressed deep sorrow over the heartbreaking incident.

In a message posted in Hindi on X, President Murmu also extended her prayers for the swift recovery of those injured in the explosion.

