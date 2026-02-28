Tragedy Strikes: Factory Explosion Claims Lives in Andhra Pradesh
An explosion at a factory in Andhra Pradesh resulted in significant loss of life, killing 21 individuals and injuring eight others. President Droupadi Murmu expressed deep condolences and prayed for the quick recovery of the injured, describing the incident as heartbreaking.
Updated: 28-02-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 18:53 IST
India
- India
An explosion at a factory in Andhra Pradesh led to a devastating tragedy, claiming the lives of 21 people and leaving eight others critically injured.
President Droupadi Murmu offered her heartfelt condolences to the grieving families and expressed deep sorrow over the heartbreaking incident.
In a message posted in Hindi on X, President Murmu also extended her prayers for the swift recovery of those injured in the explosion.
