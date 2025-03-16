Left Menu

Cleric Criticizes Cricketer Shami's Daughter's Holi Celebration

A cleric criticized cricketer Mohammad Shami for his daughter's Holi celebration, calling it illegal and against Shariat. He had previously advised Shami to observe Islamic tenets, including fasting during Ramzan. Despite condemning the celebration, he praised the Indian cricket team for their latest victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 16-03-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 15:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A prominent cleric criticized cricketer Mohammad Shami for his daughter's participation in Holi celebrations, labeling it as illegal and contrary to Shariat law. Despite acknowledging her age, he insisted that if she understands, it remains a transgression.

The cleric, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi from All India Muslim Jamaat, had previously advised Shami to adhere to Islamic practices like fasting during Ramzan. A video featuring Shami's daughter celebrating Holi triggered this latest criticism.

Even as Razvi congratulated the Indian cricket team for their recent success, he reiterated the importance of observing Shariat. He urged Shami to remind his family of their religious duties, citing a past incident where Shami drank water during a match as another example of neglecting Islamic rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)

