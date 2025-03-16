Cleric Criticizes Cricketer Shami's Daughter's Holi Celebration

A prominent cleric criticized cricketer Mohammad Shami for his daughter's participation in Holi celebrations, labeling it as illegal and contrary to Shariat law. Despite acknowledging her age, he insisted that if she understands, it remains a transgression.

The cleric, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi from All India Muslim Jamaat, had previously advised Shami to adhere to Islamic practices like fasting during Ramzan. A video featuring Shami's daughter celebrating Holi triggered this latest criticism.

Even as Razvi congratulated the Indian cricket team for their recent success, he reiterated the importance of observing Shariat. He urged Shami to remind his family of their religious duties, citing a past incident where Shami drank water during a match as another example of neglecting Islamic rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)