Tragedy Strikes Kocani: North Macedonia Nightclub Inferno Claims 51 Lives

A tragic fire at Pulse nightclub in Kocani, North Macedonia, has left 51 people dead and more than 100 injured, according to Interior Minister Panche Toshkovski. The disaster occurred early Sunday morning during a concert, when pyrotechnics ignited the venue's roof.

Videos from the chaotic scene show patrons desperately fleeing as the band implored them to escape. Health Minister Arben Taravari revealed that 118 individuals are being treated in hospitals, many suffering severe burns. Taravari acknowledged offers of aid from neighboring countries in this dire situation.

The incident is the most devastating in North Macedonia's recent history, prompting condolences from regional leaders, including Albania's Prime Minister and Ukraine's President. Authorities pledge to investigate venue safety, with one arrest made so far. Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski expressed profound sorrow for the families affected.

