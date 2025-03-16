Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Kocani: North Macedonia Nightclub Inferno Claims 51 Lives

A devastating nightclub fire in Kocani, Eastern North Macedonia, resulted in 51 fatalities and over 100 injuries. The blaze, ignited by pyrotechnics, disrupted a local concert at Pulse nightclub. Emergency services, aided by volunteers and international offers, work tirelessly to assist victims and investigate the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Skopje | Updated: 16-03-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 15:34 IST
Tragedy Strikes Kocani: North Macedonia Nightclub Inferno Claims 51 Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Macedonia

A tragic fire at Pulse nightclub in Kocani, North Macedonia, has left 51 people dead and more than 100 injured, according to Interior Minister Panche Toshkovski. The disaster occurred early Sunday morning during a concert, when pyrotechnics ignited the venue's roof.

Videos from the chaotic scene show patrons desperately fleeing as the band implored them to escape. Health Minister Arben Taravari revealed that 118 individuals are being treated in hospitals, many suffering severe burns. Taravari acknowledged offers of aid from neighboring countries in this dire situation.

The incident is the most devastating in North Macedonia's recent history, prompting condolences from regional leaders, including Albania's Prime Minister and Ukraine's President. Authorities pledge to investigate venue safety, with one arrest made so far. Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski expressed profound sorrow for the families affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025