Kiara Advani Embraces 'Sunday Glow' During Pregnancy Bliss

Kiara Advani's recent Instagram post shines with her 'Sunday glow,' highlighting her joyful pregnancy journey. The actress, who recently announced her first child with husband Sidharth Malhotra, captivated fans with her radiant presence in a new video.

The beloved 'Shershaah' actress appeared poised and flawless in makeup, adding to the festive spirit with a warm Holi greeting for her fans. Her lively video allowed followers a peek into her celebratory atmosphere.

Spotted recently at Mumbai airport, Kiara and Sidharth held hands, capturing attention with their news of expecting a child. Their announcement, featuring cute baby socks, echoed their profound excitement. The couple, married since February in Rajasthan, experienced love's genesis during 'Shershaah' filming. Professionally, Sidharth recently appeared in 'Yodha' and has 'Param Sundari' upcoming, while Kiara starred in 'Game Changer' and will soon join 'Don 3'. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)