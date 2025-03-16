Left Menu

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: New Release Date and Star-Studded Cast

The highly anticipated film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari', featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, will now release on September 12, 2025. Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the movie was initially scheduled for release on April 18. The film also includes Sanya Malhotra and other notable actors.

The eagerly awaited film "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari," starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, has been rescheduled for a September 12, 2025 release, according to production sources on Sunday. Originally set for April 18, the movie promises a captivating storyline directed by Shashank Khaitan.

Backed by cinematic giants Karan Johar of Dharma Productions and Shashank Khaitan's Mentor Disciple Entertainment, the film adds star power with Sanya Malhotra, Akshay Oberoi, Rohit Saraf, and Maniesh Paul joining the cast lineup. This announcement raises anticipation among fans eager to see the collaboration unfold.

With Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Khaitan helming the production, the film promises quality and intrigue as it marks another confluence of talent after Dhawan and Kapoor's recent venture in Nitesh Tiwari's "Bawaal."

