Bihar Bans Private Practice for Government Doctors
The Bihar government has implemented a ban on private practice for doctors working in state-run hospitals as part of its 'Saat Nischay-3' initiative. The decision is expected to strengthen healthcare infrastructure. A non-practising allowance will be introduced for the doctors, pending approval from the competent authority.
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The Bihar government, on Saturday, announced a sweeping ban on private practice for doctors employed in state-run hospitals. This decisive step forms part of the 'Saat Nischay-3' initiative, as per a notification by the state Health Department.
Labeled under the resolution 'accessible health, secure life,' the policy is aimed at fortifying the healthcare infrastructure by prohibiting government-employed doctors from engaging in private practice. A non-practising allowance is proposed as compensation, contingent on approval by the relevant authorities.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had hinted at such a policy shift earlier this year. In remarks made during his 'Samriddhi Yatra' in West Champaran, Kumar emphasized the urgent need to address infrastructure weaknesses and the problems posed by private practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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