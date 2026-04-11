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Man found sleeping in temple office after stealing Rs 8,500, arrested

A man who allegedly broke into a temple office and stole Rs 8,500 cash, somehow slept there in tierd, leading to his arrest on Saturday, police said. He allegedly broke open the doors and entered the temple office on Friday night.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-04-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 19:42 IST
Man found sleeping in temple office after stealing Rs 8,500, arrested
  • Country:
  • India

A man who allegedly broke into a temple office and stole Rs 8,500 cash, somehow slept there in tierd, leading to his arrest on Saturday, police said. The incident happened in the Kuzhuvalvattam Sree Bhagathy temple in Kudappanamoodu in Amboori. When temple committee members arrived at the office at around 5.30 am, as usual, they were shocked to see the doors broken. They were also taken by surprise to see a man sleeping inside, police added. He was found to have stolen Rs 8,500 from the office. The temple staff immediately alerted the police, who reached the spot and took him into custody. Vellarada police registered a case and recorded his arrest. The accused was identified as Senthil (40), from Tamil Nadu. He allegedly broke open the doors and entered the temple office on Friday night. After stealing money, he felt tired and slept there, police said, adding that he was allegedly involved in multiple theft cases. He was later produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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