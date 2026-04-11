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Family Tragedy Unfolds in Nadapuram River

A heartbreaking incident occurred in Nadapuram district where three family members, including a young girl, drowned while attempting to rescue the child from a river. Despite locals' rescue efforts, the lives of Ansar, his wife Suhada, and their niece Isa Mariyam could not be saved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 11-04-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 19:43 IST
Family Tragedy Unfolds in Nadapuram River
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  • India

A tragic event unfolded in Nadapuram district on Saturday, as a family outing turned fatal for three individuals. The family, on a casual outing to the Puliyavu river for laundry, faced unforeseen disaster when young Isa Mariyam slipped into the water.

In an attempt to save the eight-year-old, her uncle Ansar, 43, and his wife Suhada, 39, followed her into the treacherous currents. Despite their desperate efforts, the powerful river current claimed all three of their lives.

The couple's children swiftly alerted local residents who joined in a rescue attempt. Despite their intervention, emergency services confirmed that the trio had drowned. Their bodies were recovered and taken to a nearby state-run hospital, where further procedures are taking place.

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