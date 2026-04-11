Family Tragedy Unfolds in Nadapuram River

A tragic event unfolded in Nadapuram district on Saturday, as a family outing turned fatal for three individuals. The family, on a casual outing to the Puliyavu river for laundry, faced unforeseen disaster when young Isa Mariyam slipped into the water.

In an attempt to save the eight-year-old, her uncle Ansar, 43, and his wife Suhada, 39, followed her into the treacherous currents. Despite their desperate efforts, the powerful river current claimed all three of their lives.

The couple's children swiftly alerted local residents who joined in a rescue attempt. Despite their intervention, emergency services confirmed that the trio had drowned. Their bodies were recovered and taken to a nearby state-run hospital, where further procedures are taking place.