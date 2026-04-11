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Seven killed, 18 injured in collision involving bus, truck, pickup van in Bihar's Katihar district: Police.

PTI | Katihar | Updated: 11-04-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 19:40 IST
Seven killed, 18 injured in collision involving bus, truck, pickup van in Bihar's Katihar district: Police.
  • Country:
  • India

Seven killed, 18 injured in collision involving bus, truck, pickup van in Bihar's Katihar district: Police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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