Seven killed, 18 injured in collision involving bus, truck, pickup van in Bihar's Katihar district: Police.
PTI | Katihar | Updated: 11-04-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 19:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Seven killed, 18 injured in collision involving bus, truck, pickup van in Bihar's Katihar district: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Bihar
- Katihar
- collision
- accident
- bus
- truck
- pickup van
- injury
- fatality
- road safety
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