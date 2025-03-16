Bee Havoc at Shivneri Fort: A Moment of Chaos

The serene surroundings of Shivneri Fort in Maharashtra's Pune district were disrupted on Sunday when an aggressive swarm of bees left nearly 60 visitors injured. Many of the affected were quickly transferred to a nearby hospital for treatment, where they fortunately recovered without severe complications.

The incident, stemming from a group of youths pelting stones at a beehive near the Shivai temple, elicited a rapid and intense reaction from the disturbed insects, as confirmed by Range Forest Officer Pradip Chavan from Junnar.

This attack is not isolated; a similar bee incident occurred on February 19, coinciding with Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary, pointing to recurring clashes at this historic and popular tourist destination.

