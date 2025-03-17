Historic Step in India's Cheetah Conservation: Gamini and Cubs Set Free

In a significant boost to India's cheetah conservation efforts, the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh is preparing for the release of a female cheetah named Gamini and her four cubs into the wild on Monday. This move is anticipated to draw more tourists, eager to witness the majestic animals in their natural habitat.

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the release on X, highlighting the opportunity for visitors to observe the growing cheetah population at KNP. The new additions – one female and two male cubs – will contribute to the park's allure, located in the scenic Sheopur district.

This initiative is part of a broader project spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who launched the cheetah translocation project with the relocation of eight Namibian cheetahs in September 2022. With consecutive translocations and now the release of Gamini's cubs, the KNP is at the forefront of India's wildlife conservation and tourism enhancement endeavors.

