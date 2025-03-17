Historic Step in India's Cheetah Conservation: Gamini and Cubs Set Free
The Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh is set to release female cheetah Gamini and her four cubs into the wild, enhancing India's cheetah conservation efforts and boosting tourist interest. The move is part of a larger project to restore cheetah population and promote wildlife tourism in the region.
- Country:
- India
In a significant boost to India's cheetah conservation efforts, the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh is preparing for the release of a female cheetah named Gamini and her four cubs into the wild on Monday. This move is anticipated to draw more tourists, eager to witness the majestic animals in their natural habitat.
Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the release on X, highlighting the opportunity for visitors to observe the growing cheetah population at KNP. The new additions – one female and two male cubs – will contribute to the park's allure, located in the scenic Sheopur district.
This initiative is part of a broader project spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who launched the cheetah translocation project with the relocation of eight Namibian cheetahs in September 2022. With consecutive translocations and now the release of Gamini's cubs, the KNP is at the forefront of India's wildlife conservation and tourism enhancement endeavors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cricketing Dilemma: India's Champions Trophy Decision Stirs Controversy
Chakravarthy's Spin Magic Secures India's Victory Over New Zealand
India Triumphs Over New Zealand in Dubai, Secures Top Spot
Varun Chakravarthy's Spin Magic: India's New Trump Card?
Indian Markets Exhibit Cautious Optimism Amid Global Tariff Uncertainties