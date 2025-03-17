Triumphant Wins at Asian Film Awards 2025

In a significant victory for Indian cinema, Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' clinched the Best Film award at the Asian Film Awards 2025. The awards ceremony, held at the Xiqu Centre in Hong Kong's West Kowloon Cultural District, celebrated the finest in Asian filmmaking on Sunday.

Shahana Goswami, known for her stellar performance in 'Santosh', was named Best Actress, further highlighting the film's success. Directed by Sandhya Suri, 'Santosh' not only garnered Best Actress distinctions but also earned Suri the Best New Director award. The film intricately weaves the story of a newly widowed police constable solving a murder case.

'All We Imagine As Light', an official India-French co-production, previously made history by winning the Grand Prix Award at Cannes. The film explores the lives of two nurses from Kerala navigating Mumbai's challenging landscape. Such accolades signal a promising trajectory for Indian films on international platforms.

