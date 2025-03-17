India Expands UNESCO Tentative Heritage List: 6 New Sites Added

India's cultural and natural heritage takes another stride forward as six sites are added to UNESCO's tentative list, announced by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Among the new entries are the Mudumal Megalithic Menhirs in Telangana and the regal palace-fortresses of the Bundelas in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Other notable inclusions are the Kanger Valley National Park in Chhattisgarh, Ashokan Edict Sites, Chausath Yogini temples, and Gupta temples found across various states.

The expansion brings India's tally on the tentative list to 62, highlighting its intent to nominate these sites for UNESCO's prestigious World Heritage List in the future. As India prepares to host the World Heritage Committee meeting in 2024, the inclusion marks a significant step towards preserving and celebrating the country's diverse historical tapestry.

