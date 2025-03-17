Bhava-Ganga: A Timeless Dance Tribute to River Ganga
Renowned Bharatanatyam dancer Sonal Mansingh presents 'Bhava-Ganga,' a dance-theatre production honoring the river Ganga's historical and spiritual significance. Held at the India Habitat Centre, the performance explores themes of purity, devotion, and environmental responsibility, using compelling narratives and symbolic interpretations to captivate audiences.
The illustrious Bharatanatyam dancer, Sonal Mansingh, is set to captivate audiences with her latest dance-theatre production, 'Bhava-Ganga,' on Tuesday at the India Habitat Centre. This performance promises to be an artistic confluence of history and culture, emphasizing its contemporary significance.
Crafted by Mansingh, the show is brought to life with the help of the Centre for Indian Classical Dances' repertory group, featuring artists trained under her meticulous guidance. The production delves deep into the divine origins of the river Ganga, charting her profound impact on Indian civilization.
Audiences can expect an unforgettable journey through time, from spiritual legends to encounters with deities, all while contemplating vital themes like environmental stewardship. Mansingh's work encourages reflection on preserving nature, showcasing the enduring wisdom the sacred river offers.
