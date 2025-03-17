Wildlife Advocates Push for Sariska Reserve's Tuesday Closure

Wildlife advocates in Rajasthan have called on state Forest and Environment Minister Sanjay Sharma to shift the closure day of Sariska Tiger Reserve (STR) to Tuesdays. This move could alleviate disturbances to wildlife, particularly during the peak visit day at the Pandupol temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman.

The current policy of closing on Wednesdays follows the Ranthambore model, where the temple of Lord Ganesha gets the most visitors. However, Sariska witnesses its highest traffic on Tuesdays, prompting requests for change to better distribute visitor numbers and bolster conservation efforts.

Located in the Aravalli mountain range, STR covers the Alwar and Jaipur districts of Rajasthan. It is home to an array of wildlife such as various cat species, mongooses, and marsh crocodiles. Such a schedule adjustment could facilitate enhanced wildlife protection and effective park management.

