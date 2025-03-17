Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir's Padder Valley: A New Hub for Adventure and Religious Tourism

Jammu and Kashmir is investing in Padder Valley's tourism potential with steps to promote adventure and religious tourism. Efforts include training in adventure sports, eco-tourism infrastructure development, and incentives for tourism-related businesses, presented by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. The region is known for Sapphire mines and the Chandi Mata temple.

The Jammu and Kashmir government is taking significant strides to harness the tourism potential of Padder Valley, known for its natural beauty and spiritual heritage. Omar Abdullah, the state's Chief Minister, highlighted the government's efforts to promote adventure and religious tourism in Kishtwar district during a recent assembly session.

Located in the southeastern portion of Kishtwar, Padder Valley is renowned for its Sapphire mines and the Chandi Mata temple. The tourism department is focusing on developing eco-tourism infrastructure while enhancing adventure tourism activities like trekking, mountaineering, and river rafting. Over 30 local youths have been trained in these skills, and authorized commercial rafting has started.

The government also plans to bolster accommodation by increasing registered homestays. With the tourism sector achieving industry status under the Jammu and Kashmir Industrial Policy-2021, stakeholders can avail various incentives. Initiatives for eco-tourism infrastructure, including tent accommodations and public conveniences along trekking routes, are in progress to make Padder Valley a tourism hotspot.

