Trump's Controversial Takeover of the Kennedy Centre

President Donald Trump visits the Kennedy Centre after reshaping its board to reflect his conservative values. His relationship with the institution has been contentious, with criticism of its 'woke' programming. Trump aims to redefine its cultural direction amidst ongoing debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-03-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 21:33 IST
On Monday, President Donald Trump made a high-profile visit to the John F Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts. This visit marks his first appearance since implementing significant changes to its leadership, commencing a new era aligned with his ideological stance.

Trump's decision to reconfigure the Kennedy Centre's board, replacing previous members with his loyalists, sparked considerable discussion. His allies have expressed concerns about the centre's programming, accusing it of leaning too liberal and 'woke,' prompting calls for a return to traditional values.

The esteemed cultural institution, founded in 1971 and long supported across party lines, has become a contentious subject under Trump's presidency, given his frequent absences from its annual honours ceremony, a tradition many view as integral with bipartisan respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

