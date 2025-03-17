Left Menu

Historic Visit: PM Modi and PM Luxon at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon visited Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi. Luxon is on a five-day visit to India aimed at strengthening trade and economic ties. Both leaders participated in the Raisina Dialogue 2025 and honored the Sikh shrine.

Prime Ministers Narendra Modi of India and Christopher Luxon of New Zealand visited the historic Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, paying their respects at the revered Sikh shrine. Donning traditional yellow scarves, both leaders bowed before the Guru Granth Sahib, underscoring global admiration for the Sikh community's dedication to service and humanity.

Christopher Luxon's visit to India, spanning from March 16 to 20, marks his first official trip to the nation as New Zealand's head of government. His agenda centers on expanding bilateral trade and economic relations between the two countries, with Housee goal of fostering deeper connections.

The two dignitaries also engaged in comprehensive discussions, aligning on key issues, and attended the inaugural session of the Raisina Dialogue 2025. Modi later shared images of their joint visit on social media, praising the Sikh community's contributions worldwide.

Latest News

