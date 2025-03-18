Peace in Peril: Grave Concerns in Maharashtra Over Tomb Controversy

Mayawati, the chief of the Bahujan Samaj Party, criticized the calls from right-wing groups for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb in Maharashtra, labeling such actions as detrimental to peace and harmony. She urged the government to control unruly elements, especially after recent violence in Nagpur.

Violence erupted when stones were thrown at police during protests for the tomb's removal, with claims of religious provocation escalating tensions. Authorities confirmed arrests after the chaos, which left multiple injuries, underscoring the volatility sparked by the controversy.

Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi accused the Fadnavis-led administration of contributing to instability, damaging investor confidence in Maharashtra. She criticized the diversionary tactics that overshadow critical issues such as economic downturn and unemployment, suggesting neighboring states stand to benefit from Maharashtra's unrest.

