Peace in Peril: Grave Concerns in Maharashtra Over Tomb Controversy

Amid calls for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb in Maharashtra, BSP chief Mayawati warns against damaging graves, highlighting the resulting disruption of peace in the state. Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi accuses the Fadnavis government of fostering instability and making Maharashtra less attractive to investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 18-03-2025 09:10 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 09:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mayawati, the chief of the Bahujan Samaj Party, criticized the calls from right-wing groups for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb in Maharashtra, labeling such actions as detrimental to peace and harmony. She urged the government to control unruly elements, especially after recent violence in Nagpur.

Violence erupted when stones were thrown at police during protests for the tomb's removal, with claims of religious provocation escalating tensions. Authorities confirmed arrests after the chaos, which left multiple injuries, underscoring the volatility sparked by the controversy.

Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi accused the Fadnavis-led administration of contributing to instability, damaging investor confidence in Maharashtra. She criticized the diversionary tactics that overshadow critical issues such as economic downturn and unemployment, suggesting neighboring states stand to benefit from Maharashtra's unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

