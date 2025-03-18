Mahakumbh: A Showcase of India's Grand Cultural Spirit

The recently concluded Mahakumbh at Prayagraj has been hailed as a testament to India's organizational prowess, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Modi highlighted that the religious congregation reflected the spirit of a rising India, showcasing the nation's grandeur to the world.

He praised the unity and collective effort of the masses, calling it a fine example of 'sabka saath,' and noted the engagement of India's youth with cultural traditions and faith.

