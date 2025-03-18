Mahakumbh: A Showcase of India's Grand Cultural Spirit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Mahakumbh at Prayagraj as a significant milestone that demonstrated India's ability to handle massive events. He emphasized the unity and cultural pride displayed by the event, illustrating India's philosophy of 'sabka saath' and diversity's deep roots in Indian culture.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 12:40 IST
- Country:
- India
The recently concluded Mahakumbh at Prayagraj has been hailed as a testament to India's organizational prowess, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
Modi highlighted that the religious congregation reflected the spirit of a rising India, showcasing the nation's grandeur to the world.
He praised the unity and collective effort of the masses, calling it a fine example of 'sabka saath,' and noted the engagement of India's youth with cultural traditions and faith.
(With inputs from agencies.)
