Karan Johar's Heartfelt Tribute to His Mother on Her 82nd Birthday
Filmmaker Karan Johar shares a heartfelt tribute to his mother, Hiroo Johar, on her 82nd birthday. Expressing gratitude for her grounding influence, Johar celebrates her role in his life alongside sharing news about the trailer release of Dharma Productions' first Punjabi film, 'Akaal'.
- Country:
- India
Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar has shared a touching tribute to his mother, Hiroo Johar, commemorating her 82nd birthday with heartfelt accolades. In an emotional post, he credits her with keeping him grounded throughout his illustrious career.
Reflecting warmly on her significant impact, Johar expressed his gratitude for his mother's life lessons, especially her advice on the impermanence of success. Adding a personal touch, he shared anecdotes about her critiques of his fashion sense and constant phone usage.
On the same day, Johar unveiled the trailer for 'Akaal,' marking the first Punjabi film produced by his banner, Dharma Productions, signaling a vibrant new chapter in the company's endeavors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sony Music & Tips Music Amplify Bollywood's Global Footprint
Kannada Film Industry Urged to Evolve Amid Criticism
Kannada Film Industry: A Call to Action Amidst Political Engagement
Beyond Bollywood: Poorna Jagannathan's Journey Through Ageism and Comedy
Manju Warrier Eyes Bollywood: Awaiting Anurag Kashyap's Direction