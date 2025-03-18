Karan Johar's Heartfelt Tribute to His Mother on Her 82nd Birthday

Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar has shared a touching tribute to his mother, Hiroo Johar, commemorating her 82nd birthday with heartfelt accolades. In an emotional post, he credits her with keeping him grounded throughout his illustrious career.

Reflecting warmly on her significant impact, Johar expressed his gratitude for his mother's life lessons, especially her advice on the impermanence of success. Adding a personal touch, he shared anecdotes about her critiques of his fashion sense and constant phone usage.

On the same day, Johar unveiled the trailer for 'Akaal,' marking the first Punjabi film produced by his banner, Dharma Productions, signaling a vibrant new chapter in the company's endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)