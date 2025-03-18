Left Menu

Uttarakhand Integrates Hindu Calendar in Official Notifications

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has mandated that all government notifications and inauguration plaques must include dates according to the Hindu calendar. This includes using the Vikram Samvat along with traditional months and days in future documentation to promote cultural heritage.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has taken a significant step to integrate the Hindu calendar in official government documentation. He has instructed relevant departments to include dates as per the Hindu calendar in all government notifications and inauguration plaques.

For example, March 18, 2025, will now be referenced in terms of Hindu calendar details such as Chaitra Shukla Chaturthi, Vikram Samvat 2082, Saka Samvat 1946, Phalguna 27, according to an official release.

Dhami emphasized the importance of incorporating the Vikram Samvat calendar, a tradition integral to Indian culture. The chief secretary has been directed to implement this change immediately by issuing orders to the General Administration Department.

