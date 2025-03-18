Butler Palace: From Historical Gem to Cultural Hub

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced plans to repurpose the historic Butler Palace in Lucknow into a vibrant cultural centre and book café.

Originally built in 1915, this monument will undergo structural restoration and repurposing. Overseen by the Lucknow Development Authority through a public-private partnership, the project aims to maintain its historical integrity while introducing new community-focused features.

The transformed palace will host local art workshops, cultural exhibits, and film screenings. Visitors can enjoy various books and snacks at the café section, and an immersive light and sound show will narrate Lucknow's captivating history. Completion of the restoration is expected by this month.

