Butler Palace: From Historical Gem to Cultural Hub

The Uttar Pradesh government is transforming the historic Butler Palace in Lucknow into a cultural centre and book café. Built in 1915, the palace will host workshops, exhibitions, and a book café under a public-private partnership. It will also feature a light and sound show recounting Lucknow's history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 18-03-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 19:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced plans to repurpose the historic Butler Palace in Lucknow into a vibrant cultural centre and book café.

Originally built in 1915, this monument will undergo structural restoration and repurposing. Overseen by the Lucknow Development Authority through a public-private partnership, the project aims to maintain its historical integrity while introducing new community-focused features.

The transformed palace will host local art workshops, cultural exhibits, and film screenings. Visitors can enjoy various books and snacks at the café section, and an immersive light and sound show will narrate Lucknow's captivating history. Completion of the restoration is expected by this month.

