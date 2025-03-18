Left Menu

Anticipation in Jhulasan: Sunita Williams' Homecoming Celebration

Residents of astronaut Sunita Williams' ancestral village in Gujarat eagerly await her return from the International Space Station. Celebrations, including prayers and processions, are planned to honor her nine-month mission. Williams' father hails from Jhulasan, where villagers maintain the 'Akhand Jyot' for her safe arrival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mehsana | Updated: 18-03-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 19:42 IST
Anticipation in Jhulasan: Sunita Williams' Homecoming Celebration
Sunita Williams
  • Country:
  • India

In Gujarat's Jhulasan village, anticipation runs high as astronaut Sunita Williams prepares to return to Earth after a nine-month mission at the International Space Station. Residents, filled with pride, have planned Diwali-like celebrations to welcome her back on Wednesday morning.

Sunita Williams, whose father hails from Jhulasan, is returning alongside astronaut Butch Wilmore after an extended space mission. Villagers, who have been maintaining the 'Akhand Jyot'—an eternal flame for her safe return—express excitement over her homecoming. The planned festivities include a grand procession, prayer chanting, and fireworks.

Elaborate arrangements are underway as students and locals join forces to honor Williams. The village, deeply connected to her familial roots, sees her as a beacon of pride, not only for Jhulasan but for India and the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025