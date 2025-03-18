Anticipation in Jhulasan: Sunita Williams' Homecoming Celebration
Residents of astronaut Sunita Williams' ancestral village in Gujarat eagerly await her return from the International Space Station. Celebrations, including prayers and processions, are planned to honor her nine-month mission. Williams' father hails from Jhulasan, where villagers maintain the 'Akhand Jyot' for her safe arrival.
In Gujarat's Jhulasan village, anticipation runs high as astronaut Sunita Williams prepares to return to Earth after a nine-month mission at the International Space Station. Residents, filled with pride, have planned Diwali-like celebrations to welcome her back on Wednesday morning.
Sunita Williams, whose father hails from Jhulasan, is returning alongside astronaut Butch Wilmore after an extended space mission. Villagers, who have been maintaining the 'Akhand Jyot'—an eternal flame for her safe return—express excitement over her homecoming. The planned festivities include a grand procession, prayer chanting, and fireworks.
Elaborate arrangements are underway as students and locals join forces to honor Williams. The village, deeply connected to her familial roots, sees her as a beacon of pride, not only for Jhulasan but for India and the world.
