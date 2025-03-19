Triumphant Return: Sunita Williams and Crew Land Safely

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday extended her congratulations to the team responsible for the safe return of Sunita Williams and her fellow astronauts, calling the event a testament to their relentless perseverance and courage.

Williams, heralded as 'India's daughter,' alongside Butch Wilmore, spent an unexpected 286 days in space, far beyond their planned mission of just 8 days. Their extended mission exemplified the extraordinary spirit of determination and teamwork, according to President Murmu.

Acknowledging her visits to India post-missions and her prestigious Padma Bhushan award, Williams remains a symbol of inspiration, embodying the dreams and aspirations of many. The news of her return has been met with widespread admiration and respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)