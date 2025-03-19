Echoes of Unity: A Village's Testament to Harmony

In Kauriya, a small village in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district, the holy month of Ramzan is marked by more than devotion and fasting; it is a symbol of unity. Gulab Yadav and his son, Abhishek, uphold a 50-year tradition of waking up their Muslim neighbors for the pre-dawn meal, Sehri.

This gesture, carried on by Yadav's family since 1975, has become crucial amid stricter noise pollution regulations affecting loudspeaker announcements at mosques. As Yadav recalls his childhood, he reflects on grasping the deeper meaning of this tradition; it taught him peace and unity.

Despite being a daily-wage laborer in Delhi, Yadav returns each Ramzan to uphold this legacy, instilling the same values in his son. His efforts have garnered deep respect from the community, highlighting a timeless lesson of coexistence and harmony in a world often divided by religion.

