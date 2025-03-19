Left Menu

Echoes of Unity: A Village's Testament to Harmony

In the village of Kauriya, Gulab Yadav and his son Abhishek uphold a 50-year tradition during Ramzan by ensuring Muslims wake up for the pre-dawn meal, Sehri. Amidst noise pollution restrictions, their dedication to this interfaith camaraderie signifies a powerful bond transcending religious boundaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Azamgarh(Up) | Updated: 19-03-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 12:15 IST
Echoes of Unity: A Village's Testament to Harmony
  • India

In Kauriya, a small village in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district, the holy month of Ramzan is marked by more than devotion and fasting; it is a symbol of unity. Gulab Yadav and his son, Abhishek, uphold a 50-year tradition of waking up their Muslim neighbors for the pre-dawn meal, Sehri.

This gesture, carried on by Yadav's family since 1975, has become crucial amid stricter noise pollution regulations affecting loudspeaker announcements at mosques. As Yadav recalls his childhood, he reflects on grasping the deeper meaning of this tradition; it taught him peace and unity.

Despite being a daily-wage laborer in Delhi, Yadav returns each Ramzan to uphold this legacy, instilling the same values in his son. His efforts have garnered deep respect from the community, highlighting a timeless lesson of coexistence and harmony in a world often divided by religion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

