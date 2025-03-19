Empowerment Shines: P.C. Chandra Jewellers Goldlites Diva Pageant

Since its inception in 2013, the P.C. Chandra Jewellers Goldlites Diva beauty pageant has become a beacon of empowerment and self-expression for young women in Eastern India. Initially aimed at connecting with younger audiences, it has evolved into a celebrated platform nurturing talent and confidence, owned by P.C. Chandra Jewellers.

The pageant excels in holistic development and inclusivity. It features diverse sub-categories that celebrate participants' unique talents. Esteemed judges and mentors guide contestants, providing valuable insights and support throughout their journey, enhancing the pageant's transformation.

In a strategic expansion, the pageant extended to cities like Patna, Ranchi, and Bhubaneswar, opening opportunities for more talented women. This expansion reflects the brand's commitment to inclusivity and regional representation.

Promotion of the pageant spans traditional and digital platforms. Through social media, engaging content, and collaborations with local media, the event's reach is amplified. The grand finale features celebrated performances, like that of musician Raghav Sachar, adding to the pageant's allure.

The crowning of Tiyasha Mukherjee as P.C. Chandra Jewellers Goldlites Diva 2025 highlights the platform's mission of empowering women, providing opportunities to showcase abilities on a grand stage. The pageant aligns with the company's business strategies, enhancing its relevance with the younger demographic and informing future business strategies through expansion insights.

This initiative has built a community of customers, contestants, and supporters, resonating with the brand's values and mission. In essence, the P.C. Chandra Jewellers Goldlites Diva beauty pageant is a celebration of empowerment, talent, and cultural richness, dedicated to uplifting women and embracing diversity.

