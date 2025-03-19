Left Menu

Dot. Makes Big-Screen Debut in Sci-Fi Thriller 'Decibel'

Singer-actor Dot., also known as Aditi Saigal, is set to star in the upcoming sci-fi thriller film 'Decibel', directed by Vineet Joshi. The film explores human relationships using a unique device that extracts sounds from the past and is produced by Vin Jos Productions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 13:48 IST
Dot. Makes Big-Screen Debut in Sci-Fi Thriller 'Decibel'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Singer-actor Dot., recognized for her role in 'The Archies', will grace the big screen in the forthcoming sci-fi thriller 'Decibel'.

The film, under the direction of Vineet Joshi and produced by Vin Jos Productions, sees Dot. alongside co-star Sunny Singh making her cinematic debut as Aditi Saigal.

Acknowledging her musical background, Dot. expressed excitement about 'Decibel's unique premise of using sound to unravel historical mysteries, offering a blend of sci-fi, drama, and intrigue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025