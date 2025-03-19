Dot. Makes Big-Screen Debut in Sci-Fi Thriller 'Decibel'

Singer-actor Dot., recognized for her role in 'The Archies', will grace the big screen in the forthcoming sci-fi thriller 'Decibel'.

The film, under the direction of Vineet Joshi and produced by Vin Jos Productions, sees Dot. alongside co-star Sunny Singh making her cinematic debut as Aditi Saigal.

Acknowledging her musical background, Dot. expressed excitement about 'Decibel's unique premise of using sound to unravel historical mysteries, offering a blend of sci-fi, drama, and intrigue.

