Dot. Makes Big-Screen Debut in Sci-Fi Thriller 'Decibel'
Singer-actor Dot., also known as Aditi Saigal, is set to star in the upcoming sci-fi thriller film 'Decibel', directed by Vineet Joshi. The film explores human relationships using a unique device that extracts sounds from the past and is produced by Vin Jos Productions.
Singer-actor Dot., recognized for her role in 'The Archies', will grace the big screen in the forthcoming sci-fi thriller 'Decibel'.
The film, under the direction of Vineet Joshi and produced by Vin Jos Productions, sees Dot. alongside co-star Sunny Singh making her cinematic debut as Aditi Saigal.
Acknowledging her musical background, Dot. expressed excitement about 'Decibel's unique premise of using sound to unravel historical mysteries, offering a blend of sci-fi, drama, and intrigue.
