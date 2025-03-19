Left Menu

Gal Gadot Chooses Art Over Politics Amid 'Snow White' Tensions

Gal Gadot, amidst the heated debates over the live-action 'Snow White', opts not to voice her political views publicly, focusing on her role as an entertainer. Despite differing ideologies with co-star Rachel Zegler, both maintain professional dynamics, underscored by Gadot's advocacy rooted in personal experiences.

Gal Gadot (Photo/Instagram/@gal_gadot). Image Credit: ANI
Actress Gal Gadot, renowned for her roles and political discretion, has decided to keep her political views private, especially amidst the debates surrounding the upcoming live-action 'Snow White' film. In a candid interview with Variety, the Israeli actress revealed her conscious decision to steer clear of political discussions following the terrorist attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Gadot articulated her dedication to her craft, stating, "I'm an artist. I want to entertain people." She emphasized her desire to instill hope, expressing skepticism about the relevance of celebrities' political opinions, saying, "Because who cares about the celebrity talking about politics?"

This stance emerges as tension reportedly grows regarding the 'Snow White' remake, in which Gadot plays the Evil Queen, opposite Rachel Zegler as Snow White. Sources suggest that their divergent political views could be fueling underlying tensions, although both stars maintain professionalism. People magazine reports that the actresses have collaborated cordially, notwithstanding their ideological differences.

Despite tensions, insiders revealed that Gadot's absence from the European premiere in Spain was planned due to her engagements in New York City, dispelling rumors of interpersonal strife. The source assured, "This isn't like a 'stay away from me' situation," noting both actresses' joint appearances and ongoing promotional efforts.

In addition to her film roles, Gadot is vocal about her advocacy for Israeli hostages, contrasting with Zegler's support for Palestinians in the Gaza conflict. Gadot's personal political perspective is deeply influenced by her family's experiences, including being the grandchild of a Holocaust survivor and part of an eighth-generation Israeli lineage.

In her interview, Gadot remained firm in her belief in humanity, underscoring her commitment to advocate for hostages with the hope of fostering a world where everyone can thrive peacefully. "I know what I'm advocating for, and I know what I wish for the world," Gadot stated, aspiring for universal peace and prosperity.

